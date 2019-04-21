Newsday Notices
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
22 Rider Avenue
Patchogue, NY
View Map
IMMEL - Marylou Elizabeth of Patchogue, NY and Jensen Beach, FL on April 17, 2019. Born on April 16, 1945. Loving wife for 52 years of Martin S. Beloved mother of Martin III (Lori) and Michael (Julie). Beloved grandmother of Summer Faith, Martin IV and Savannah. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Marylou most enjoyed being with family, wintering in Florida, cooking, growing vegetables/flowers, tending to her variety of bird feeders and the film "Gone With the Wind." Reposing at the Ruland Funeral Home, 500 N. Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, NY 11772 on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 22 Rider Avenue, Patchogue, NY 11772. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Cemetery, 2030 Wellwood Avenue, Farming-dale, NY 11735. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to or Long Island Cares, The Harry Chapin Food Bank.therulandfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019
