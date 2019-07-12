Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Mary RCC
East Islip, NY
View Map
Marylyn Bowman


1939 - 2019
Marylyn Bowman Notice
BOWMAN - Marylyn,age 80, passed away peacefully in hospice on July 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 58 years to Kenneth Bowman. Loving mother of Kenneth Jr. (Gigi), Eileen (Abdou), and Kevin (Frances). Cherished grandmother of Kristen, Briana, Thomas, Juliana, Liam, and Fionn. Devoted sister of Jessie Schwarzman (Jerry) and the late Martha Butler (Samuel). A long-time resident of Great River, Marylyn was a dedicated nurse. She retired from South-side Hospital in 2003 as an Assistant Director of Nursing after a 38 year career. Marylyn was a leader in the development of oncology nursing on LI, and a passionate volunteer who worked with the Islip Breast Cancer Coalition & . Reposing at Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons, East Islip. Visitation on Monday 2- 4:30 and 7-9:30. Funeral mass, Tuesday, 9:45 am at St. Mary RCC, East Islip. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Marylyn's memory to Islip Breast Cancer Coalition; IslipBreastCancer.com. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on July 12, 2019
