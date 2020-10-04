1/
Masako Ando Schenck
SCHENCK - Masako Ando, of Bethpage passed away on September 29, 2020 at the age 62. Her life path started in Hokkaido, Japan then took her through Vancouver, Tokyo and lastly to New York. Masako had 18 successful years on Wall Street and finished her career at a venerated global quality assurance corporation. Beloved wife of 29 years to Curtis. Loving mother of Makoto and Aaron. Cherished sister of Hiroki Ando (Yoko). Adored aunt of Chase and Royce. Family and friends will forever remember Masako as a devoted wife and mother, avid golfer, foodie, musician and dedicated chef. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, 9-11am at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Buddhist Funeral Service Tuesday, 11am at the funeral home. Cremation Private.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
