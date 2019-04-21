Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Notice Condolences

Matha H. Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL - Martha H., age 78, of Patchogue on April 17, 2019. Loving mother of Megan (John Starkey) Mitchell. Cher-ished sister of Sallie Kachel. Loving aunt of Eric Kachel and great aunt of Christian and Carleigh Kachel. Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy., West Sayville, NY 11796 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. A chapel service will be held at the funeral home Tuesday evening at 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be a made to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019
