HIGGINS, M.D.- Matthew T., of Bay Shore, NY on September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anne T. Higgins. Devoted father of Stephanie A. Minardi, Anne T. Higgins, and Matthew J. Higgins, M.D. Cherished grandfather of William, Robert, Christine, Grace, Aidan, and Bridget. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday 11:00 AM St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, NY. Visiting Wednesday 3:00 until 7:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com