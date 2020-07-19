JOHRDEN - Matilda P. Mattie our mom and grandmother, passed away on Thursday, 7/16/20. She was married over 65 years to Louis G. Johrden Jr. (deceased). She was also the mother to six sons; Timothy (deceased) and her 5 surviving sons; Louis (Reba), Paul (Kathy), Mark (Jan), John (Tricia) and Chris. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Ryan, Jaclyn (Matt), Katrina, Samantha, Taryn, Mackenzie, Brian, David, Nicholas, Nicole and Jonathan. She worked at Parkway Elementary School for over 43 years as a lunch monitor and also as an Avon Lady. She was an active member of St. Raphael's Parish for over 50 years, volunteering her time cooking for the Summer Fair and as a member of the Rosary Society. She belonged to the North Bellmore Fire Dept.'s Women's Auxiliary and was a proud member of the Red Hats. She also found time to work at the election board polling sites for many years. She was a surrogate mom to so many of her sons' friends, made her home a safe haven for everyone and made the best meatballs in the world! She will be reposing at Leo F. Kearns, located at 445 East Meadow Ave in East Meadow. Visitation will be on Sunday 7/19 from 2-7pm and Monday 7/20 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be on Tuesday 7/21 at St. Raphael's Church in East Meadow at 9:45am. Interment will follow at LI National Cemetery at Pinelawn in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Hospice Care Network at Northwell Health.







