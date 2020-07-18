1/
Matthew Cornetta
{ "" }
CORNETTA - Matthew J., of Texas (formerly of Hempstead) on July 13, 2020. U.S. Navy Veteran. Retired Butcher for Treasure Isle Foods. Beloved husband of the late Florence. Loving father of James M. (Brad Norr). Dear son of the late Frank & Elizabeth. Family will receive friends at Hungerford & Clark Inc Funeral Home, 110 Pine St (Co So Ocean Ave) Freeport on Sunday 4:00 - 6:00pm. Religious Service 5:00pm. Interment Monday Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution to the Epilepsy Foundation would be appreciated



Published in Newsday on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
JUL
19
Service
05:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
Funeral services provided by
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
(516) 379-3119
