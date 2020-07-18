Matthew Cornetta

CORNETTA - Matthew J., of Texas (formerly of Hempstead) on July 13, 2020. U.S. Navy Veteran. Retired Butcher for Treasure Isle Foods. Beloved husband of the late Florence. Loving father of James M. (Brad Norr). Dear son of the late Frank & Elizabeth. Family will receive friends at Hungerford & Clark Inc Funeral Home, 110 Pine St (Co So Ocean Ave) Freeport on Sunday 4:00 - 6:00pm. Religious Service 5:00pm. Interment Monday Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution to the Epilepsy Foundation would be appreciated







