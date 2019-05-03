Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Grefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew E. Grefe Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Matthew E. Grefe Jr. Notice
GREFE - Matthew E., Jr. of Sea Cliff, NY. US Army Veteran of WWII serving in the initial invasion of Normandy and the Pacific Theater. Member of Sea Cliff Fire Department until 1977 attaining the rank of Lieutenant. Matthew was a carpenter by trade restoring many houses in the Sea Cliff area. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Loving father of Matt Grefe (Loren), Cathy Sackett (Steve) and Liz DiMiceli (Larry). Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Cath-leen, Laura, Emily, Dawn, Matthew, Mary and Chris and great grandfather to 13 with 2 on the way. Dear brother of Jay (the late Helen) Grefe and Joan (Bruce) Freund. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visiting Sunday, 2-4 & 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com. Funeral Service Monday, 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Contributions may be made to the Michael Hallquest Family Trust, C/O Sea Cliff Fire Department, 67 Roslyn Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY 11579.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitting Funeral Home
Download Now