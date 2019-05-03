|
|
GREFE - Matthew E., Jr. of Sea Cliff, NY. US Army Veteran of WWII serving in the initial invasion of Normandy and the Pacific Theater. Member of Sea Cliff Fire Department until 1977 attaining the rank of Lieutenant. Matthew was a carpenter by trade restoring many houses in the Sea Cliff area. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Loving father of Matt Grefe (Loren), Cathy Sackett (Steve) and Liz DiMiceli (Larry). Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Cath-leen, Laura, Emily, Dawn, Matthew, Mary and Chris and great grandfather to 13 with 2 on the way. Dear brother of Jay (the late Helen) Grefe and Joan (Bruce) Freund. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visiting Sunday, 2-4 & 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com. Funeral Service Monday, 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Contributions may be made to the Michael Hallquest Family Trust, C/O Sea Cliff Fire Department, 67 Roslyn Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY 11579.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019