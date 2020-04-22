|
MESSINA - Matthew E., of Bethpage. It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Sarah for 64 years. Loving father of Matthew (Jean), Diane Santoriello (Steve) and Annette Bakich (Mark). Proud grandfather of Nicole Santoriello-Ross (Ralph), Steven, Tracy Hovanec (Rob), Matthew, Mark, Gianna and Sophia. Member of Delaney Council Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Knight. Loved sports, especially the Yankees, loved landscaping and gardening, enjoyed bowling with his St. Martin of Tours friends and loved to travel. Above all, he cherished his family. Due to the current COVID situation, no public services can be held at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date so we may honor an amazing husband, father and grandfather. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020