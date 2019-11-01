|
GOLD - Matthew Samuel, passed away peacefully late Saturday night October 19th, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Matthew is survived by his loving wife Inessa; his three daughters, Jessica and husband Alex, Stacey, and Rebecca and husband Ryan; his stepson Andrew and wife Elisabeth; his 3 grandchildren Aiden, Mia, and Noa; his 2 brothers, Timothy and wife Elise, Jonathan and wife Jing; his mother Yvonne Gold; his uncle Darryl Larman; and his nieces and nephews Emily, Lauren, and Michael. He was a proud pet owner of Great Dane Lacey and Cockatoo Daisy. Matthew was born in Glen Cove Hospital in 1955 and grew up in Manhasset Hills, spending many winters living in Miami. He attended Herricks High School, grad-uating in 1973. Matthew graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a degree in Psychology. He was the President of Midtown Electric Supply for 27 years. He was also co-chairman of the Israel Bonds Electrical Industry Division for many years as well as being a board member of the UJA Electrical Industry Division. Matthew spent his years traveling the world, enjoying the outdoors, vacationing at his second home in Vermont, and enjoy-ing beautiful sunsets at his home in Glen Cove. He had a big heart. Matthew was happiest when he was surrounded by his family and friends and will be missed by everyone he touched. He lived a full life. He bravely fought cancer for 15 months. Matthew's final days were spent at home surrounded by his family and loved ones. May his memory be a blessing for all who knew him. Donations can be made to Glen Cove Hospital, Northwell Health Foundation, in memory of Matthew Gold.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019