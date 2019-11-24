|
BRADY - Matthew J. of Glendale on November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn. Devoted father of Ellen & Chris Phillips, Tim & Karen, and the late Matthew Jr. Cherished grandfather of Kimberly & Jan Kranz, Matthew & Melissa Phillips, Kerri Phillips (Kate) and Erin Brady. Great-grandfather of Connor, Austen, Evelyn and Ethan. The family will receive friends Monday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11am @ St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019