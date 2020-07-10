1/
Matthew J. McGuinn Jr.
McGUINN - Matthew J., Jr., of Massapequa, NY on July 8, 2020. Matt's soul, accompanied by his guardian angel, embarked on his journey home, returning to his heavenly father and creator. Beloved son of Mary Ellen and the late Matthew McGuinn. Loving brother of Dan (Marina Martinez), Jeanmarie (Francis Smith) and Kerry Anne (Giuseppe Russo). Adored uncle of Jeremy, Michael, Patrick, Brendan, Clare Grace and Tara Marie. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc. (South Chapel), 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, NY on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:15am at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or online: tunnel2towers.org massapequafuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 10, 2020.
