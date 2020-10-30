1/
Matthew J. Thompson
THOMPSON - Matthew J. of Point Lookout on October 27, 2020 in his 57 year. Loving husband of Jeanne. Beloved brother of Chas (Holly), Cathy Hicks (Ed), Chris (Nancy), Kerry Koslo (Mark), Maura and the late Kevin. Cherished brother-in-law of Debbie Manton (Bill), Paul Basel (Lori), Terri Patton (Dave) and Joe Basel (Christa). Adored uncle of 22. Former Chief of the Point Lookout-Lido Fire Department. Dedicated employee of the Town of Hempstead Parks Department for 38 years. Family will receive friends Saturday October 31st, 5PM-9PM and Sunday November 1st, 1PM-5PM at the Christopher Jordan Funeral Home, 302 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 2nd at 10AM at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal, Point Lookout. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nassau County Fire Fighters Burn Center, 2201 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, NY 11554



Published in Newsday on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
NOV
1
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Miraculous Medal
Funeral services provided by
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
(516) 431-2900
