KAPLER- MATTHEW On Tuesday April 7, 2020, Matthew Kapler passed away from the complications of diabetes. Matthew was born in Oceanside on December 3, 1957 to the late John and Evelyn Kapler. He was a proud graduate of Massapequa High School and Hofstra University. Matthew was a real estate broker for over 35 years. Ever the consummate professional, he prided himself on his honesty and integrity. Matthew was a top producer for Douglas Elliman of Massapequa. Always a gentleman, he had a kind and compassionate spirit. Matthew was a deeply religious man whose belief in God made his journey to heaven peaceful. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. We will miss him forever. Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers James and Joseph Kapler and brother in law Peter Orth. He leaves to mourn him his loving siblings, Kathleen Orth, Nancy (Andrew) Kusnyer and Timothy Kapler, his many nieces and nephews and special friend Betty Rose. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020