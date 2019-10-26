|
|
MACCHIO - Matthew on October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucy. Loving father of Donna (Gary) Ranaldo, Lauren, Kristie (John) Moran. Cherished grandfather of Patrick (Erica) Moran. Also survived by his 3 sisters and many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc., 293 South Street, Oyster Bay, Sunday 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday 11:30 a.m. Chapel of St. Dominic's R.C. Church. Interment to follow St. Charles Cemetery. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 26, 2019