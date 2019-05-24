|
MORRELL - Matthew earned his angel wings on March 26, 2019. Matthew was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Huntington, NY most of his life. Predeceased by his parents, Muriel and Bernard Hopkins, he was the beloved husband of the late Carol J. (Savarese) Morrell. Cherished father of Dawn Marie (Tony) Martin and Matthew B. (Jayne) Morrell. Loving grandfather of Anthony and Lisa Martin and Julia and Jack Morrell. Matthew served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964. The last several years of his life were spent in Port St. Lucie, FL in the company of his companion Christine Munz. Matthew will be dearly missed by many close friends that he considered family. A private burial will be held on May 25th at St. Philip Neri Cemetery in Northport, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2019