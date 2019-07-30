|
PROCELLI - Matthew S., of Bethesda, MD (formerly of Port Washington, East Northport & Fort Salonga, NY). Passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019, 93 years of age. Loving husband of the late Marion Mahoney-Procelli, beloved father of Robert, adoring father-in-law of Mary, and cherished grandfather of Michael, David, Nicholas and great granddaughter Josephine. Long career at Long Island Lighting Company as Vice President of Industrial Relations and Vice President of Personnel. Visiting Professor at Stony Brook University business school. Visitation at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Thursday, 2-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45am, St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport. Interment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. In Matthew's memory donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) are appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 30, 2019