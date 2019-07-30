Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Procelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Procelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Procelli Notice
PROCELLI - Matthew S., of Bethesda, MD (formerly of Port Washington, East Northport & Fort Salonga, NY). Passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019, 93 years of age. Loving husband of the late Marion Mahoney-Procelli, beloved father of Robert, adoring father-in-law of Mary, and cherished grandfather of Michael, David, Nicholas and great granddaughter Josephine. Long career at Long Island Lighting Company as Vice President of Industrial Relations and Vice President of Personnel. Visiting Professor at Stony Brook University business school. Visitation at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Thursday, 2-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45am, St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport. Interment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. In Matthew's memory donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) are appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now