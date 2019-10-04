Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Matthew Pugliese Notice
PUGLIESE - Matthew J., 93, of Huntington, on October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Doris for 65 years. Loving father of Susan Spina (Richard) and Mark (Jennifer). Cherished grandfather of Matthew. Dear brother of Victor Pugliese, Rosemarie Raganella and Cathy Pugliese. He is loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be today at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, 9:30 AM with an interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: Parkinson's Foundation: www.parkinsons.org in Matthew's name would be greatly appreciated. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2019
