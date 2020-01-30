Home

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:00 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Matthew S. von Seydewitz Notice
von SEYDEWITZ- Matthew S. In God's care on January 27, 2020, born on March 16, 1970, beloved son of Joanna and the late Gary. Cherished brother of Karen Darcy (Dru), Nancy Damore (Steve), Sharon Franco (Kevin Cooney), Vincent Franco and Victoria Fischer (Bill). Adored uncle of Melissa, Dana (Rick), Jenny (Joe), Stephen (Meagan), Vincent, Nicholas, Dean, Alexandra and Gavin. Special great-uncle to Joanna, A.J., Ashley, Lia, Jack, Tyler, Rocco, Brooklynn, Serafina, Ashton and Ryan. Precious Godson of Chele and the late Thomas Dusch. Proud retired NYPD Police Officer. Hero of the 9-11 World Trade Center attack. Treasured friend to many. 41 year member of the Sons of the American Legion Detachment 1120. In lieu of flowers, donations to 9-11 Victims Compensation Fund would be appreciated. Visitation Friday 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home 448 West Main Street Babylon, NY 11702. Religious Service will be held at the funeral home Friday evening at 8pm. Funeral Service Saturday at 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Babylon Cemetery. www.boydspencerfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
