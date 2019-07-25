WYNN- Matthew R. of Newark, Delaware (formerly of Massapequa Park, NY) passed away July 20, 2019 at the age of 88 surrounded by his loving family. Matthew was preceded in death by his wife Josephine and survived by his five children Matthew (Sigrid), Philip, Lisa (Christie), Richard and Anthony. He loved spending time with his eight grand-children Stephanie Piscitelli, Nicholas Piscitelli, Olivia Gentilucci (Andrew), Holly, Jessica, Josette, Sophia, and Mia. After proudly serving his country in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War, Matthew worked as a printing shop foreman and later as a general contractor. He was an active member of the Newark Senior Center and enjoyed playing cards, Rummikub and going out to group dinners. The family would like to thank the staff at Somerford House and Brackenville Center for caring for him. Family and friends may visit Friday July, 26th from 2-4 and 7- 9pm at Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel at 1050 Park Boulevard Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Funeral Service will be 9:45am on Saturday, July 27th at Maria Regina Catholic Church 3945 Jerusalem Ave. Seaford, NY followed by interment at Holy Rood Cemetery 111 Old Country Road Westbury, NY 11590 In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a . Published in Newsday on July 25, 2019