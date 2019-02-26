LAMB - Maureen Alexis, after waging a courageous battle against cancer has gone home to be with our Lord on February 22, 2019. She will be welcomed home by her beloved grandfather and twin infant grandsons. She earned her Bachelors in nursing and her Masters in science. She had a long career with the Department of Social Services in Suffolk County retiring as Assistant Director of Medicaid home care. Alexis was an avid outdoors person and animal advocate. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Kristen Fritsch Phillips and son Eric Fritsch, her two sisters and six grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 27, from 7pm-9pm and Thursday, February 28 from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home, 85 Medford Avenue, Patchogue, NY. The Funeral Mass will be held at the church of The Good Shepherd, 1370 Grundy Avenue, Holbrook, NY on Friday March 1st at 9:45am. Her work on this planet has come to an end and the Heavens have received a new Angel. Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary