BERRELL - Maureen (Mary), 90, of Hicksville, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Loving mother of David (Laura), Noreen Reilly (Bill) and Donna Reynolds (Jimmy). Cherished grandmother to Michael, Ryan, Jacquelyn, Alyssa, Kevin, and Ashley. Loving great grandmother to Ian, Finn and Claire. She is survived by her siblings Alec, Robbie, Colum, Kathleen, Donal and Bride and pre-deceased by her siblings Rosa, Owen and Paddy. Family and friends may visit at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes, 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville on Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45am St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019