BRAY - Maureen Hanlon passed away on April 25, 2020. It's with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our mother. She was born in Brooklyn in December of 1938, raised in an Irish household along with her sisters, Helen and Veronica (both deceased). She came into this world prematurely, weigh-ing on 2 pounds, but even from the beginning showed her strength and spirit. She married Thomas William (deceased) in 1969 and settled in Floral Park where they raised their family. She worked for Long Island Jewish Medical Center for 30 years, retiring in 2014. She is survived by her loved ones, Thomas & his wife Karen, Mary Kay & her husband Karl along with her 5 grandchildren - Kasey, Ryan, Hallie, Ella & Liam. She is no longer suffering, her soul is free. Reunited with their son William, she has finally found her rightful place by our fathers side. We love you mom, until we meet again. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com
