Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:15 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodious RC Church,
Deer Park, NY
Maureen Cody Notice
CODY - Maureen H.of N. Babylon on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of James. Loving daughter of Robert Hartmann. Cherished mother of William (Kerri) and Michelle Ferraro (Mark). Adoring grandmother of Bryan, Dominick, Alyssa and Vanessa. Caring sister of Virginia Barnes (Robert), Joseph and Gerard. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon on Monday 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:15 am at SS. Cyril and Methodious RC Church, Deer Park NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Village, Rosary Hall, 565 Albany Ave, Amityville NY.
Published in Newsday from July 28 to July 29, 2019
