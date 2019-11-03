Home

Doyle B Shaffer Inc
45-09 Little Neck Parkway
Little Neck, NY 11362
(718) 229-4949
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Doyle B. Shaffer, Inc Funeral Home
45-09 Little Neck Parkway
Little Neck, NY
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Doyle B. Shaffer, Inc Funeral Home
45-09 Little Neck Parkway
Little Neck, NY
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
Doyle B. Shaffer, Inc Funeral Home
45-09 Little Neck Parkway
Little Neck, NY
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:45 AM
Holy Rood Cemetery
111Old Country Road
Westbury, NY
View Map
Maureen CORBIN Notice
CORBIN - Maureen passed away on November 2nd. A long time resident of Great Neck, she was beloved by her husband Willard (Bill) Meyer, his children and 4 grandchildren, her sister Veronica Nash, her cousin Ginny Dertler and the thousands of children who learned to love school because of her. Visitation will be held at Doyle B. Shaffer Funeral Home (45-09 Little Neck Parkway in Little Neck) on Tuesday November 5th from 2p-4p and 7p-9p. Internment on November 6th at 11am at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to Adelphi University, Department of Education.
Published in Newsday from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
