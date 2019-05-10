|
DeCOURSEY - Maureen A., 90, of Huntington Station, on May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Jr. Loving mother of Kevin and Tara. Cherished grandmother of Shannon Cuff (William), Ryan (Devan) and Conor. Dear great-grandmother of Gracie and Collin. Visitation Saturday, May 11th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday, May 13th 10:45 AM at St. Hugh's Church. Interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from May 10 to May 11, 2019