M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Hugh's Church
Maureen DeCoursey


Maureen DeCoursey

1920 - 2019
Maureen DeCoursey Notice
DeCOURSEY - Maureen A., 90, of Huntington Station, on May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Jr. Loving mother of Kevin and Tara. Cherished grandmother of Shannon Cuff (William), Ryan (Devan) and Conor. Dear great-grandmother of Gracie and Collin. Visitation Saturday, May 11th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday, May 13th 10:45 AM at St. Hugh's Church. Interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from May 10 to May 11, 2019
