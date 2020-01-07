Home

Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maureen Ellen Sweeney

Maureen Ellen Sweeney Notice
SWEENEY - Maureen Ellen on December 31, 2019 Of Oyster Bay, N.Y. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Erin (Nick) Palumbo, Matthew, Colleen (Russell) Selander. Cherished grandmother of Jack, Dominick, Olivia, Caroline, William, Harrison, and Charlotte. Dear sister of Kathleen, Eileen, Charlene, and the late Edward and George. Family will receive friends on Friday January 10, 2020 5-7 p.m. at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc., 293 South Street Oyster Bay. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Maryknoll Society. https:--maryknollsociety.org www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 7, 2020
