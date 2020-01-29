|
HORAN - Maureen G, passed away in peace on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 96. Preceded in death by her husband, Tom. Beloved mother of Maureen (Jim), Thomas (Sara), Sheila (Guy), Kathleen & Ellen (Rob). Proud grandmother of TJ, Erin, Kailin, Brian, Jacqueline, Bobby, Genevieve, Robert and Thomas. Adored great-grandmother of 14. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Thursday from 4:00-7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at Ss Cyril & Methodius RC Church at 10:15 am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. boyd-caratozzolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 29, 2020