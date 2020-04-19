|
GLUECKERT - Maureen, passed away on April 11, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on September 28, 1936, in Clydebank, Scotland to Catherine and William Gorman. Maureen graduated from Clydebank High School and then she moved to the United States in January of 1960 where she met and married Fred Glueckert a year later. While living on Long Island, Maureen was employed at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital as a supervisor in the housekeeping department. She retired from the hospital and returned to Scotland where she cared for her ailing mother. Maureen returned to the United States in 1999 and moved to Oneonta, New York, where she worked in the cafeteria of AO Fox Hospital. After retiring from AO Fox Hospital, Maureen performed volunteer work at Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie County. Maureen enjoyed cooking and hosting guests in her apartment on Ceperley Avenue. An avid reader, Maureen often would be found surrounded by books and pouring over a novel. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and grandchildren who she adored. Proud of her Scottish heritage she often traveled to Scotland to visit with friends and family. Maureen is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Lisa) Glueckert of Columbus, New Jersey, Michael (Dianna) Glueckert of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Scott (Lynn) Glueckert of Oneonta, New York. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Taylor, Jacob, Ian, Kyle, Fiona, and Owen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie County. Her family wishes to express their sincerest thanks to the nurses and staff of AO Fox Nursing Home who made her final years comfortable and loving. Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta, New York. To send the family an online condolence please visit grummonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020