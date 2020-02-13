|
|
HAWKINS - Maureen, passed on 1/4/2020. Survived by her son Robert Himmelmann and his wife Diana and her beloved granddaughters Bianca and Jocelyn. Maureen had remained close with her ex-husband Peter Himmelmann and his family. She was Aunt Maureen to many nieces and nephews. Most of her life was spent on Long Island, primarily in Massapqeua. She graduated from Seton Hall H.S. and Cardinal Cushing College. A celebration of her life will be held in May on Long Island. For more info log into https://obituaries.bestfuneralservices.com/maureen-hawkins/
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2020