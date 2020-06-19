La-O - Maureen Healy passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Upper Marlboro, MD from complications of COVID-19, she was 56. She is survived by husband Dan. She is also survived by her dearest parents Charles and Maureen Healy, loving brothers Chuck & Timothy, loving sister-in-law Carrie, adored nephews Callahan, Macklan, Magnus, loving aunt Eileen, her late aunt Anne, her uncle Richard and many cousins and friends. She was a devoted professional at Doubleday NY, law firms Chadbourne & Park NYC, & Skadden Arps, Washington D.C. She was an avid reader and writer of children and suspense stories. She lived her life as an example of how-to walk-through life's challenges with gratitude, acceptance and a beautiful loving smile. She will live in our hearts forever. Visiting will be held on Sunday, June 21st at Weigand Bros. Williston Park, NY 2-5PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 22nd at St. Aidan's RC Church, Williston Park, NY at 11:15AM, burial to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Old Westbury NY.







