Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Reposing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Reposing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Marys Church
Manhasset, NY
View Map
Maureen Kenlon Notice
KENLON - Maureen Ann of Manhasset, peacefully passed away at home on December 15, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones after a long struggle with Congestive Heart Failure. She is survived by her adoring husband John, four children and their spouses; John David and Pam Kenlon, Sean and Caroline Kenlon, Kerian and Eric Carlstrom, Kathleen & Dan Barry, and her beloved grandchildren; Kade, Brian, Sven Dylan, Sean, Kelly, Grace, Caroline Rose, Erin, Magnus, Jack, Kyle, Mary, and Erik Reid. Reunited in eternal life with her parents Charles and Margaret Kade, along with her loving brothers Charles and Donald. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel 1570 Northern Blvd Manhasset NY on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9pm Funeral Mass Thursday at 1:00pm at St. Marys Church in Manhasset. Interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery Pt. Washington, NY
Published in Newsday on Dec. 17, 2019
