Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:45 AM
St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church
Bohemia, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Walsh

Add a Memory
Maureen Walsh Notice
WALSH - Maureen K., of Holbrook, on November 6, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Edward. Beloved mother of Jeanne Gregory (Tom), Kathleen DePlautt (Brian), Ellen Hudson, Barbara DeLeon (Dan), Tom (Anne), and the late James. Devoted grandmother of Jennifer, Louis, Sean, Christopher, Elizabeth, Robbie, Keith, Phillip, Glen, Will, Timothy, Lauren, Meaghan, Kyle, Tara, and James. Loving great grandmother of Gabrielle, the late Tyler, Ashleigh, Jillian, Abigail, Julianna, Harper, Harvey, and Russell. Caring sister of Sister Louise Bullis. Reposing Monday from 4-8 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church, Bohemia. Interment to follow St. Charles Cemetery www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Download Now