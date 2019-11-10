|
|
WALSH - Maureen K., of Holbrook, on November 6, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Edward. Beloved mother of Jeanne Gregory (Tom), Kathleen DePlautt (Brian), Ellen Hudson, Barbara DeLeon (Dan), Tom (Anne), and the late James. Devoted grandmother of Jennifer, Louis, Sean, Christopher, Elizabeth, Robbie, Keith, Phillip, Glen, Will, Timothy, Lauren, Meaghan, Kyle, Tara, and James. Loving great grandmother of Gabrielle, the late Tyler, Ashleigh, Jillian, Abigail, Julianna, Harper, Harvey, and Russell. Caring sister of Sister Louise Bullis. Reposing Monday from 4-8 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church, Bohemia. Interment to follow St. Charles Cemetery www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019