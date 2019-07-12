|
|
DONNELLY -- Maurine,87, of Center Moriches, New York, passed away in Quiogue on July 6. An artist, poet, and Publicist at the CM Public Library, she is survived by daughter, Patrice Donnelly and husband Paul Boben of Columbia, MD; son, Eric Donnelly, of Center Moriches; stepson Robert Donnelly and wife Wendy, of Montclair, NJ; step-granddaughter Kathryn Tague (nee Donnelly), husband Hugh Tague, Jr., two sons Jeremy Easton and Ian Carroll, and adoptive grandchildren Yana and Michael. She was preceded in death by her son Stephen, brother Oliver Clifford Anderson, Jr., and husband Carroll Gerard. Mrs. Donnelly is laid to rest at LI National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 12, 2019