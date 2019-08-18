Home

Max Dobler

Max Dobler Notice
DOBLER - Max George,84, of Greenport, NY, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on August 14, 2019. Max is survived by his wife Mariel of 62 years, his daughters Katherine (Bruce) Bennett, Jennifer (Anthony) Steigerwald, Laura (Garrett) Fitzmaurice, Christa (Todd Haase) Magistrale, son Max Philip (Tina) Dobler and his loving grandchildren, Blake and Molly Bennett, Kieran and Aidan Fitzmaurice, Justin and Emily Magistrale and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Max was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and a friend to everyone. Before his retirement, he worked as a sheet metal contractor for 35 years, running the business, Max Dobler Tinsmith, founded by his late father, Max Dobler in the early 1930's in Bellmore, NY. Max served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a kind, gentle soul with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him. Max will be honored at a private gathering with family and friends at his home in Greenport on August 25, 2019. Condolences can be sent directly to their home at 68835 County Rd. 48, Greenport, NY 11944
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019
