HOLLANDER- Maxine K. of East Northport, passed away, peacefully, on Monday June 17th, at age 82. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bruce Hollander and by her children, Judd Hollander (married to Jeanne Steinman Hollander), Russell Hollander (married to Helena Prigal) and Sharon Soho (married to Walter Soho) and by her brother, Fred Klier. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Greg Hollander (married to Elena Blebea Hollander), David Hollander, Benjamin Hollander, Anna Hollander, Laura Hollander and Tori Soho. She was overjoyed to have been able to meet her great-granddaughter, Callie Hollander. The Funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:00 at IJ Morris Funeral Home in Dix Hills. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Cemetary. Shiva will follow at her home.
Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019