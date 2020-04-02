Home

JUROW - Maxine Maxine Jurow passed away on March 28th at age 86. After earning an MA in painting from CW Post, Maxine began showing her work throughout the region. She participated in many shows, including a solo show at Heckscher Museum. Maxine received numerous awards for her art, culminating in receiving the Harry and Sally Chapin Legacy Award by the Huntington Arts Council in 2019. Maxine's painting evolved over the years, but it was always an abstraction based on landscape, influenced by travels around the world. Maxine referred to herself as an intuitive painter. In addition to her years as an artist, Maxine also taught art at John Glen High School in Commack, worked as the Director of Literacy Volunteers of Suffolk County, and was a Certified Fundraising Executive. Maxine was the daughter of Ira and Sophie Jurow and had two siblings: Lester Jurow and Thelma Consenstein. Maxine is survived by her three children: Ken Jurow (and wife Laurie), Lisa Schnall, and Jeff Schnall (and wife Beth), as well as four grandchildren: Dylan, Kyle, Luke and Jake.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2020
