|
|
URSO - Maxine Mix. Born in Brooklyn, NY on July 7, 1935 and passed away on May 14, 2020 in Martinsburg, WV. Much of her life was spent in NYC, Simi Valley, CA, Fairfax VA, and East Meadow (Long Island), NY. Maxine loved witty TV shows, thriller and mystery books, and the arts. She was a Brownie Leader, and taught piano to many children in CA and was the first female sales person in the air freight industry in NY. For years she supported and corresponded with an orphan boy through a Catholic charity. Maxine studied classical piano, and painting with Bob Barell. She was amazingly talented but her piano playing was astonishingly brilliant. Maxine is survived by her children Lucia Chambers and Paul Cutrona, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. We will always remember her hilarious stories, dreamy paintings, beautiful piano renditions, & incredible love of life. In lieu of a wake, we are going to celebrate her life via a Zoom gathering. If inclined, please send donations to .
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020