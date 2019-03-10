Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cure of Ars R.C. Church
2323 Merrick Avenue
Merrick, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Cure of Ars R.C. Church
2323 Merrick Avenue
Merrick, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell Matos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Matos


2005 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Maxwell Matos Notice
MATOS - Maxwell Parker, suddenly on March 7th, 2019, of Merrick, NY. Beloved son of Luanne and John. Cherished brother of Quinn, Oscar, and Charlie. Loving grandson of Miriam Matos. Adored neph-ew of Ray and Glenda Lacen, Robin Lateer, Maria and Del Randolph, and Eric and Frances Matos. Maxwell enjoyed playing the piano and violin, performing with the Drama Club at Kellenberg Memorial High School, spending his summers with the Newbridge Road Pool diving team, and--above all--PLAYING VIDEO GAMES. Visitation will be held at Cure of Ars R.C. Church, 2323 Merrick Avenue, Merrick, on Friday, March 15th from 4 to 9PM. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday the 16th at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name will be appreciated and may be made to via or to the Humane Society via: https://www.humanesociety.org/ www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
Download Now