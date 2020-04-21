|
MAY - Elizabeth of East Meadow, NY on April 18, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late John H. Devoted mother of John (Patricia), Michael (Suzanne), Kathleen McQuillan (Brian), and the late Patricia Werner (Herbert). Cherished grandmother of Brendan, Kevin, Kelly, Deirdre (T.J.), Ryan, Melissa, John, Cara, and Liam. Loving daughter of the late Bernard and Margaret Gillece and predeceased by her 3 siblings. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home. Private interment at Holy Rood Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020