SERGIO - May, of Wantagh on February 2, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Devoted mother of Marianne Schwartz (late Jeffrey), Joanne Kusky (late Bruce), Alfred Jr. (Iris), John (Roxanna) and Paul (Wendy). Proud grandmother of Stephanie, Matthew, Lisa (Jake), Kevin, Justin, Daniel, Jordan and Noah. Loving great grandmother of Carly Madison and Cassidy Rae. Loved sister of Joy (late William) Neville. Predeceased by her brothers Carmine (late Francesca) and Russell (Marion). Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 and 7-9, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave., (exit 28N SS Pkwy), Wantagh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 10 am, at St. William the Abbot Church, Seaford, NY with interment to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 4, 2020