Melanie Rose Chaite


1993 - 2020
Melanie Rose Chaite Notice
CHAITE - Melanie Rose of Roslyn, NY is resting in peace after a valiant effort to live and thrive with a rare lymphatic disease for which she and her family devoted their lives toward advancing lymphatic research and medicine. She was a light unto the world and touched the lives of all she met through her genuine kindness and compassion, infinite strength and courage, as well as her constant positivity and infectious smile. She is survived by her parents Wendy Gelfand-Chaite and Bennett Chaite, brother Daniel, and other devoted family members. For funeral, shiva, and memorial donation information, visit https://www.dignitymemorial. com/obituaries/great-neck-ny/melanie-chaite-9035822
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2020
