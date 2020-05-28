Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Melissa Munkert Notice
MUNKERT - Melissa of Massapequa, LI on May 25, 2020. Loving mother of the late Grace Theresa Eifler. Beloved daughter of George C. and Joyce I. Munkert. Dear sister of Jen-nifer Slack (Joseph). Cherished aunt of Joey and Juliette Slack. Melissa is also survived by her Godmother Christine Carswell (David), aunts, Maryann Schneider (Norman), Teresa McGuire (Chip), Margaret Rousseau and God-father Donald Rousseau (Kathleen), her cousins who meant so much to her; David Carswell, Georgette Walker (Bumper), Caitlin Rousseau, Timothy Rousseau (Trish), Matthew Rousseau, Kert McGuire and Kristen McGuire and her beloved dogs Samson and Delilah. Following a private family visitation and blessing at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, Hicksville, Melissa's cremated remains will be interred in the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. Condolences for the family may be left on the Tribute Wall of the Powell Funeral Home, Inc. website. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2020
