MELL J. FARWELL
FARRELL - Mell J., age 82, of Coram, on 08/25/2020. Loving husband of Janet (nee: Conlon), beloved father of Thomas Farrell (Deborah) and father-in-law of Tricia, cherished grandfather of William (Meg), Patrick (Whitney), Jillian, Meghan, Kristy and Gregory, devoted great-grand-father of Dylan and Melanie. He was predeceased by his beloved son Mell W. Farrell. For many years Mell was a member of the Sheet Metal Worker's Union Local 28 where he was a master craftsman and also a member of its executive board for many years. Mell was above all a beloved family man and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10:00am, at St. Frances Cabrini R.C. Church, Coram, NY. Interment to follow in St. Charles Cemetery, in Farmingdale, NY.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
(631) 732-6969
