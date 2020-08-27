FARRELL - Mell J., age 82, of Coram, on 08/25/2020. Loving husband of Janet (nee: Conlon), beloved father of Thomas Farrell (Deborah) and father-in-law of Tricia, cherished grandfather of William (Meg), Patrick (Whitney), Jillian, Meghan, Kristy and Gregory, devoted great-grand-father of Dylan and Melanie. He was predeceased by his beloved son Mell W. Farrell. For many years Mell was a member of the Sheet Metal Worker's Union Local 28 where he was a master craftsman and also a member of its executive board for many years. Mell was above all a beloved family man and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10:00am, at St. Frances Cabrini R.C. Church, Coram, NY. Interment to follow in St. Charles Cemetery, in Farmingdale, NY.







