BLIEBERG - Melvin R. (89) of Williamstown, MA (formerly of Islip, NY) died on July 2nd at home surrounded by family. Over 33 years in the Islip School District, Mel served as a 6th grade teacher at the old main street school, was the first Principal at Sherwood Elementary as well as the first Assistant Superintendent at Islip. Mel's final 16 years in the district were served as the Superintendent of Schools. An avid volunteer for countless community, local and state organizations, Mel retired to the Berkshires after his retirement in 1984, where he remained until his passing. Mel is survived by his loving wife Rita and their seven children: Wynn Blieberg (Doreen), Jon Blieberg (Michelle), Peter Blieberg (Gabrielle), Rick Qualliotine (Angela), Peter Qualliotine (Cailin), Gina Qualliotine (Richard), and Laura Qualliotine (David). Also survived by his brother Gary and sister Pearl, three nieces Marla, Julie and Jody as well as nine grandchildren Jesse, Derek, Lee (Claire), Alec (Katie), Amanda, Iona, Finn, Michael, Emily, and great-granddaughter Taylor Jean. Funeral services to be held in Pittsfield, MA. Published in Newsday on July 4, 2019