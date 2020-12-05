1/1
Melvin Bloom
BLOOM - Melvin. Born April 22, 1930 and taken from us on December 2, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 66 years to the late Edra Bloom. Beloved son of the late Harry and Tillie Bloom. Loving brother of Howard and sister-in-law Gail. Devoted father to Sheryll, Bart, Lloyd and Gregg. Caring father-in-law to Pete, Diane, and the late Elyse. A very proud grandfather to Marna, Garett, Nicole, Brett, Jeremy, Adam, Cara, and Corey (USN). Loving and devoted great-grandfather to Billy Boy, Petey, Garett Jr., Jason, Andrew, and Kaitlyn. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. and lived his life as a PROUD MARINE. He was a one-of-a kind man who will be missed by the many who loved him. THE FEW, THE PROUD..SEMPER FI - MELVIN BLOOM - Till we meet again...



Published in Newsday on Dec. 5, 2020.
