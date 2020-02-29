Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Glen Cove, NY
Melvin Yee

Melvin Yee Notice
YEE - Melvin, of Glen Cove, NY on Feb. 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Valerie. Loving father of Alexander. Loving brother of Marilyn Yee Carson (Arthur) and Alison Yee. Visiting Mon. 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Tuesday 10am at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: https://www.heart.org/ of St. Francis Hospital https://stfrancisheartcenter.chsli.org/
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020
