YEE - Melvin, of Glen Cove, NY on Feb. 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Valerie. Loving father of Alexander. Loving brother of Marilyn Yee Carson (Arthur) and Alison Yee. Visiting Mon. 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Tuesday 10am at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: https://www.heart.org/ of St. Francis Hospital https://stfrancisheartcenter.chsli.org/
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020