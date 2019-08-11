Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
Islip Terrace, NY
View Map
Mercedes Perez Notice
Perez - Mercedes A. "Cookie" of Islip Terrace, LI, formerly of the Bronx on August 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Loving daughter of Manuel and Anna Romero. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 46 years, Ralph Perez. She found love a second time and married Ralph Rivera who died on August 12, 2018. Predeceased by her kid sister, Rosie Torres. Survived by her best friend and sister, Abelina "Jo" Cardoze Pereira. She leaves behind her children, Renee (Alan) deVries, Patricia Miller, Deborah (Timmy) Toolan, Stephen (Tricia) Perez. Proud grandmother of Zachary (Alexandria) and Joshua deVries; Caitlin and Garrett Miller; Amy and Tyler Toolan, Stephen and Derek Perez. Loving Titi to many nieces and nephews. Cookie had a life filled with love, laughter, travel, great neighbors and a daily 5 o'clock happy hour. She had a great life. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Wednesday 9:30 AM, at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Islip Terrace, LI. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Hospitality Kitchen, P.O. Box 56, Central Islip, NY 11722 or Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation, 1025 Old Country Road, Suite 115 Westbury, NY 11590. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
