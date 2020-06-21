Meritta Cullinan
1948 - 2020
CULLINAN - Dr. Meritta B., age 72, formerly of Buffalo, passed away peacefully in her Manhattan apartment on June 17, 2020. She graduated from Ohio Dominican College with a bachelor's degree in Sociology and English, received her M.A. from the Graduate Faculty of Political and Social Science of the New School for Social Research in New York City, and her Ph.D. from Fordham University. Dr. Cullinan was a professor of sociology at Molloy College where she also served as department chair. She was known for her research expertise, having co-authored numerous journals and articles, presented scholarly papers, and was co-director of the Dr. Joan Merlo Community Research Institute (CRI). Dr. Cullinan was a member of the Molloy Faculty since 1971, where she taught thousands of students over her 49-year career with passion and dedication. Preceded in death by her parents William and Lucille Cullinan and sister Moira Jutzin, she is survived by her brothers Frank (Susan) Cullinan and William Cullinan of Buffalo, New York; nephews: Kevin (Cheryl) Cullinan, Brian Cullinan (Dan Guarino), Carl (Gina) Jutzin and niece, Kristen Jutzin. Great-aunt to Zach Jividen, Lauren Cullinan and Luke Jutzin. Meritta loved attending NY Yankees games and spending summers in Maine with her extended Long Island family. She loved to travel, host holidays with family and friends and show people around her favorite place on earth: New York City. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany House: www.bhny.org-donate



Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
Meritta was one of a kind. She was fun to travel with, a pleasure to chat with at Molloy and always an important voice for faculty. I will miss her as will all of her colleagues at Molloy.
Cheryl Camenzuli
Coworker
