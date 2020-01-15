|
MILLER- Merritt W. on January 13, in his 80th year of Southold, formerly of Northport. Beloved husband of Claire. Loving father of Thomas (Theresa), Tammy Walsh (Greg), Todd (Melissa). Adoring grandfather of Cody Walsh (Shannon), the late Gunnar Walsh, Krista Miller, Ally Miller, Henry Miller, Natalie Miller, Mason Miller, Elle Miller and great - grand-daughter Shaelyn Walsh. Proud member of Local 138 I.U.O.E. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Thursday 7-9 PM, Friday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home Friday 8PM. In lieu of flowers donations to in Merritt's memory would be appreciated. www.Nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020