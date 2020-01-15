Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Reposing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
8:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merritt Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merritt Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merritt Miller Notice
MILLER- Merritt W. on January 13, in his 80th year of Southold, formerly of Northport. Beloved husband of Claire. Loving father of Thomas (Theresa), Tammy Walsh (Greg), Todd (Melissa). Adoring grandfather of Cody Walsh (Shannon), the late Gunnar Walsh, Krista Miller, Ally Miller, Henry Miller, Natalie Miller, Mason Miller, Elle Miller and great - grand-daughter Shaelyn Walsh. Proud member of Local 138 I.U.O.E. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Thursday 7-9 PM, Friday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home Friday 8PM. In lieu of flowers donations to in Merritt's memory would be appreciated. www.Nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merritt's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -